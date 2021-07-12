Former Rudder Ranger Hunter Dobbins goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Boston

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Former Rudder Ranger and Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins was selected in the 8th round (226th overall pick) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Dobbins was a three-year letter winner for coach Chase Sanford at Rudder High School. In 2018, Dobbins made the TSWA All-State Third Team at third base and All-State Honorable Mention as a pitcher. He was the MVP for District 18-5A his senior year after hitting .547 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, 31 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. On the mound, he went 9-1 with a 0.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts as a senior.

Dobbins was a midweek starter for the Red Raiders in his shortened sophomore season in 2020. He went 2-0 in three starts and six total appearances, recorded a 1.35 ERA with three runs allowed in 20.0 innings pitched. Dobbins was third on the team with 25 strikeouts and walked only five. Dobbins did not play in the 2021 season after suffering a UCL injury and having to undergo Tommy John Surgery.

The Texas Tech pitcher also returned to Bryan to play for the Brazos Valley Bombers and compete in the 2020 Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

