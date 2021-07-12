Advertisement

Former Rudder Ranger Hunter Dobbins goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Boston

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Former Rudder Ranger and Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins was selected in the 8th round (226th overall pick) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Dobbins was a three-year letter winner for coach Chase Sanford at Rudder High School. In 2018, Dobbins made the TSWA All-State Third Team at third base and All-State Honorable Mention as a pitcher. He was the MVP for District 18-5A his senior year after hitting .547 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, 31 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. On the mound, he went 9-1 with a 0.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts as a senior.

Dobbins was a midweek starter for the Red Raiders in his shortened sophomore season in 2020. He went 2-0 in three starts and six total appearances, recorded a 1.35 ERA with three runs allowed in 20.0 innings pitched. Dobbins was third on the team with 25 strikeouts and walked only five. Dobbins did not play in the 2021 season after suffering a UCL injury and having to undergo Tommy John Surgery.

The Texas Tech pitcher also returned to Bryan to play for the Brazos Valley Bombers and compete in the 2020 Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Sam Houston's Jack Rogers hits a home run against Texas A&M.
Sam Houston’s Jack Rogers goes in 9th round of MLB Draft to Cincinnati
Franklin 7-year-old takes home nationals gold medal
Texas A&M's Will Frizzell rounding the bases after hitting a home run against Ole Miss.
Frizzell goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Washington Nationals
Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw...
Aggie pitchers Saenz, Miller go back to back in the MLB Draft