Franklin 7-year-old takes home nationals gold medal

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin’s Xtreme gymnasts competed in the Junior Olympic Stars & Stripes National Championship this past weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Among those gymnasts was 7-year-old Carlee Thompson.

On Friday July 9, 2021, Thompson competed for the very first time at the national level and brought home a gold medal in tumbling.

“That’s when she started, 2 years old,” said Thompson’s longtime coach and owner of Xtreme Fitness, Cheer and Tumbling, Alyssa Gonzales, “I knew from the get go when she was kicking herself up in a handstand and she was like 3, this girl is strong and she’s got potential.”

Carlee first started with tiny tumbling and when she was 6 years old her parents realized she could do more and train harder. Her first season was canceled due to COVID-19 so this season was her first full year of competition.

Throughout the spring, the Xtreme team attended USA Gymnastics invitational meets that made them eligible to compete at the state meet in San Antonio, and Regional Meet in Fort Worth. These two big competitions gave them the opportunity to hit qualifying scores to advance to the national championship.

“Very proud of her, she has worked very hard all season long and this is a culmination of all of that,” said Carlee’s mom, Amy Thompson. “We were super proud.”

Thompson was the only athlete in the 8 and under division from Texas to compete in Utah. Not only is Thompson a National Champion but she also won the State and Regional title this year.

“We had confidence in her. She has the ability and the work ethic so we believed we would go this far,” said Amy.

Another XTREME team member, Marissa Ellison won a State Championship this year for the second time, and placed 4th in the nation for her tumbling routine in the 15 and up division. This was Ellison’s third year to qualify for the National Championship.

“This is the best our athletes have ever done and we’re so excited for what the future holds for our team,” said Gonzales. “I’m so proud of these strong and powerful girls.”

