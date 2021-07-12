Frizzell goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Washington Nationals

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was selected in the 8th round (233rd overall pick) by the Washington Nationals in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Frizzell joins fellow Aggies Saenz and Miller who both went in the 4th round. Frizzell has played in 177 games for the Maroon & White, including 161 starts. He owns a .292 (167-for-572) career batting average, logging 102 runs, 33 doubles, 30 home runs, 80 walks, and 115 RBI. His career numbers include a .507 slugging percentage and a .384 on-base percentage.

In his senior campaign, Frizzell earned All-America First Team Status from ABCA and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division I All-America Second Team. The Aggie also made the All-SEC First Team, won the 2021 Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player Award, and the 2021 Loraine B. and William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award.

