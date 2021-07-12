Hazy skies as a thick plume of Saharan Dust passes by

After a day of heavy rain and thunderstorms, residual flooding on some area Farm-to-Market and County Roads will remain an issue into the evening hours. Portions of Robertson, Leon, and Madison Counties received as much as 4″ to 8″ of rain Monday. Overall rain chance fades into the evening hours. While nothing like the coverage of Monday, a chance for scattered late-day rain and non-severe storms is in the works again Tuesday at a 30% shot. Window for activity will be short: 4pm - 8pm. Tomorrow will be more notable for extremely hazy skies as a plume of Saharan dust moves through our atmosphere about 10k to 15k above our heads. A few of these fine particles of dust can drift down to the surface; those with severe allergies or sensitive respiratory concerns will want to remain indoors or keep activities on the light side.

Not much in the rain department Wednesday but a brief, weak area of unsettled weather may wedge into Texas for the back half of the week, helping to bring up rain potential to a 30% chance again Thursday and Friday. Next plume of Saharan dust crawls out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, bringing a thick haze back to our summer skies Friday and Saturday.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon rain and storms. Hazy. High: 92. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. High: 92. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

