Huntsville mother indicted on several charges related to driving high with unsecured children in car

Kayla Oldham
Kayla Oldham(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville mother has been indicted on crimes related to an incident last April which involved driving with her four children while she was allegedly high on meth.

Kayla Oldham, 29, drove from her home in Huntsville to a Bryan emergency room, according to authorities. During the drive, the kids, all under four years of age at the time, were not secured in car seats.

Police say Oldham thought someone injected her kids with embalming fluid; however, officials found nothing wrong with them,

Oldham was charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Oldham had two previous DWI convictions in Texas.

