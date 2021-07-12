Advertisement

Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers

By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some area kids and teenagers had a chance to show off their talents Sunday at The Palace Theater in downtown Bryan.

The Kids Talent Show was the idea of Jacobe Thomas of Bryan. He has two kids that go to Davila Middle School. He says he funded the whole thing on his own with no sponsors and just wanted to give the kids something positive to be a part of.

Walkie Parnell also helped organize the event and said it was a great idea to give area children an opportunity to show off their dancing, rapping, and singing skills.

“We wanted to give these kids something positive to do. There’s so much going on in the world, and there’s so much bad stuff going on, so why not put something together for the youth for the community so we can come together and do something positive,” said Parnell.

Students from across the Brazos Valley were invited to participate. Organizers say they’re already looking forward to hosting another one.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Mourning
Car found in search for missing Calvert boy believed to be in ‘serious danger’
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
An estimated five foot long alligator was seen in southern Brazos County Friday morning.
Navasota tow truck driver spots alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night
BTU
Bryan Texas Utilities named in lawsuit regarding grid failures from February winter storm

Latest News

Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers
Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers
New grocery store opens in College Station
New grocery store opens in College Station
Caldwell couple aboard stuck river cruise ship says “lack of information” the biggest problem
Caldwell couple aboard stuck river cruise ship says “lack of information” the biggest problem
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station