Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some area kids and teenagers had a chance to show off their talents Sunday at The Palace Theater in downtown Bryan.

The Kids Talent Show was the idea of Jacobe Thomas of Bryan. He has two kids that go to Davila Middle School. He says he funded the whole thing on his own with no sponsors and just wanted to give the kids something positive to be a part of.

Walkie Parnell also helped organize the event and said it was a great idea to give area children an opportunity to show off their dancing, rapping, and singing skills.

“We wanted to give these kids something positive to do. There’s so much going on in the world, and there’s so much bad stuff going on, so why not put something together for the youth for the community so we can come together and do something positive,” said Parnell.

Students from across the Brazos Valley were invited to participate. Organizers say they’re already looking forward to hosting another one.

