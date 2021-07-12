Advertisement

Local youth baseball team places highly at national tournament

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aces, a local 13-and-under baseball team, recently placed well at a national tournament.

The Texas Aces U-13 team recently took home 3rd place from a national tournament in Florida. Top row from left to right: Jake Boggans, Austin Isom, Dawson Keim, Drake Bentke, Colman Henton, Jayden Potter, Landen Ramos. Bottom row from left to right: Ryder Ridgeway, Jacob Navarro, Cameron Liotta, Cory Seymore.(Robert Ridgeway)

The U-13 team took home 3rd place from the United States Specialty Sports Association Elite 32 World Series. The tournament was held last week at the Space Coast Complex in Florida.

The team finished the tournament with five wins compared to just two losses.

