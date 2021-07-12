Local youth baseball team places highly at national tournament
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aces, a local 13-and-under baseball team, recently placed well at a national tournament.
The U-13 team took home 3rd place from the United States Specialty Sports Association Elite 32 World Series. The tournament was held last week at the Space Coast Complex in Florida.
The team finished the tournament with five wins compared to just two losses.
