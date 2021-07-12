Madisonville presents Movies at Madison Lake

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Madisonville has announced a new family-friendly event for the community.

The city partnered with St. Joseph Hospital to create Movies at Madison Lake.

The event kicks off Tuesday, July 13 with Raya and the Last Dragon at the softball fields. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film is expected to begin around 8 p.m.

This event is free to attend and people are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs.

There will be three other movie nights this summer with the Goonies on July 27, Onward on August 10 and Karate Kid on August 24.

Lake Madison Park is located at 1215 E. Collard Street in Madisonville.

