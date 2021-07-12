Messy start to Monday: rain and storms expected first half of the day

A soggy start to the new work week is in store Monday as a stationary front to our north sparks rain and storm activity. Plan to take the rain gear with you for the morning drive and through at least the first half of the day as the rain and storms slowly drift through parts of the area from north to south.

Initially, any storms that develop between midnight and sunrise could produce strong, damaging wind gusts upwards of 40-60mph -- this will be an exception rather than a rule. Still, strong storms initially will likely contain gusty wind, lightning, and heavy rain. Wind pushing out of these storms will slice through the instability in place (think fuel for the storms) which should tame the bigger activity as we get into the morning. Depending on how this comes together, some (namely western counties) are expected to pick up little in the way of rain. Others have the opportunity to grab another 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain before 3pm Monday. What will need to be monitored: localized higher totals between 2″ and 4″+. A few, minor flood concerns may arise before lunch if this pans out. Skies are expected to dry by the afternoon. Overcast and the rain chance at hand should hold temperatures well below average for July 12th, only topping off around the mid-80s.

After Monday’s rain chance, a more typical summer-like pattern returns through the rest of the week. The rain chances come down with only isolated chances for passing showers and temperatures back in the low 90s in the afternoons. Hazy skies will be possible through at least midweek as a plume of Saharan Dust filters through the state, potentially causing a few issues for those with sensitive respiratory systems. Stay tuned!

Monday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Isolated heavy rain possible. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon rain and storms. High: 92. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

