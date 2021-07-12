Advertisement

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Sunday crash

A motorcycle crashed just off SH 30 and CR-174
A motorcycle crashed just off SH 30 and CR-174(Iola Volunteer Fire Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Grimes County on SH-30, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says a marron Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SH-30 around 7:35 p.m. Vehicles traveling the same way ahead of the motorcycle slowed to a stop behind a vehicle stopped to make a left turn on CR-174. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to slow down and made an evasive action into the grass ditch on SH-30 to avoid hitting the vehicles ahead.

The driver was wearing a helmet and safety gear, but sustained serious injuries. According to DPS he was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Hospital. In the last update, DPS says the driver is in critical but stable condition.

