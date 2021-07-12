Advertisement

New grocery store opens in College Station

After facing several setbacks due to the pandemic, Spice World Market is finally open on Old Arrington Road.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new spot for residents to do grocery shopping now open in College Station.

Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch and Highway 6. The market offers Asian groceries, produce, meat, drinks, snacks, and more.

The owners, Sadiq and Aezmin Dhuka, say it took about 14 months to get the store up and running after facing several setbacks during the pandemic. They’re still waiting for some equipment to arrive but for now, they’re just happy to finally be open to the public.

Right now the store is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Sunday it’s open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Mourning
Car found in search for missing Calvert boy believed to be in ‘serious danger’
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
An estimated five foot long alligator was seen in southern Brazos County Friday morning.
Navasota tow truck driver spots alligator off Highway 6 in Brazos County
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night
BTU
Bryan Texas Utilities named in lawsuit regarding grid failures from February winter storm

Latest News

Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers
Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers
New grocery store opens in College Station
New grocery store opens in College Station
Caldwell couple aboard stuck river cruise ship says “lack of information” the biggest problem
Caldwell couple aboard stuck river cruise ship says “lack of information” the biggest problem
Several kids on Sunday showed off their singing, rapping and dancing skills at the Kids Talent...
Kids Talent Show wows Bryan crowd with singers and dancers