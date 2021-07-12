New grocery store opens in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new spot for residents to do grocery shopping now open in College Station.

Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch and Highway 6. The market offers Asian groceries, produce, meat, drinks, snacks, and more.

The owners, Sadiq and Aezmin Dhuka, say it took about 14 months to get the store up and running after facing several setbacks during the pandemic. They’re still waiting for some equipment to arrive but for now, they’re just happy to finally be open to the public.

Right now the store is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Sunday it’s open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

