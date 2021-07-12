Advertisement

Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Philips is recalling Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines and their health care providers that Philips Respironics has recalled certain devices due to potential health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the “polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway.”

If that happens, the debris from the foam or certain chemicals may be inhaled or swallowed by the person using the device and may cause irritation, headache, asthma or carcinogenic effects to organs, such as kidneys and liver.

The FDA says anyone who uses one of the recalled BiPAP or CPAP devices should talk to their health care provider to decide on a suitable treatment which may include stopping the use of the device or alternative treatments.

Anyone who uses one of the recalled ventilators should not stop or change ventilator use until they have talked to their health care provider.

There have been no reports of death as a result of these issues, according to the FDA.

A complete list of recalled devices can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Monday Evening Weather Update 7/12
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/12
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Justin Batten, 21
Snook man sentenced 20 years for sexual assault outside Bryan business