Advertisement

Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could be one of the first everyday people to go to space.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Omaze for the chance to win a seat on one of the company’s first commercial voyages to space.

One winner and a guest can rocket more than 50 miles above earth and experience zero gravity for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.
Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.(Source: Omaze/CNN)

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter on Omaze.com through Aug. 31.

Each $10 donation is equivalent to 100 entries.

The money supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity, which aims to expand access to space.

Virgin Galactic hasn’t released details on when the flight will take place.

VIrgin CEO Richard Branson successfully returned from a test flight on the VSS Unity on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight before allowing paying customers to fly.

Meanwhile, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is scheduled to take flight next week.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

TYBIAZ THOMPSON
Suspected drug dealer indicted on crimes related to an April incident
Departing Gen. Austin Miller talks about what's needed for peace in Afghanistan.
Departing general talks about Afghanistan's prospects
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los...
Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death toll had reached 94 in last...
Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices