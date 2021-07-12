Advertisement

Rep. Kyle Kacal: “Democrats told us that they would walk out”

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two walkouts in less than two months. That’s the response from Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives to a bill that would create more voting restrictions for the Lone Star State.

“The Democrats told us that they would walk out if they weren’t happy,” said District 12 Representative Kyle Kacal, “and apparently they’re not happy.”

Democratic state representatives began to leave Texas on Monday, denying Republicans the quorum needed to pass legislation during this month’s special legislative session. Rep. Kacal joined First News at Four Monday afternoon to discuss the move.

“I figured we’d get two to four items passed and then the negotiations would break down and they’d leave,” Kacal explained. “I was kind of shocked this morning that I heard that [house Democrats] had left.”

He said getting the legislature back to work will require state lawmakers to find a compromise.

“I would assume that the speaker and the Lieutenant Governor and Governor are reaching out to the caucus chairs. But the letter from the Democratic caucus leaders, the black, the Hispanic Caucus leaders was very clear. They are walking out and it doesn’t look like they’re going to return.” Kacal said, “We need to have some communication and come up with a moderated deal that brings everybody to the table and makes sure they have a victory or two.”

