Advertisement

Search continues for missing 6-year-old Calvert boy

Officials explain why an Endangered Missing Child Advisory was released instead of an Amber Alert
Legend Mourning
Legend Mourning(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -The search for 6-year-old Legend Mourning continues after law enforcement says his biological mother, Johnell Hickman 29, took the boy from a home in Calvert Friday night.

On behalf of the Calvert Police Department, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory because officials say this case did not meet the specific qualifications for an Amber Alert.

Authorities released pictures and descriptions of Hickman and Mourning including the vehicle Hickman was last seen in. Investigators found the vehicle abandoned Saturday morning in Washington County.

Executive Director, Chuck Fleeger says the boy is believed to be in serious danger and the high priority of finding Mourning remains that same.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Anderson Chase Todd
Bryan family donates CuddleCot to St. Joseph Health Hospital in memory of son
Kayla Oldham
Huntsville mother indicted on several charges related to driving high with unsecured children in car
TYBIAZ THOMPSON
Suspected drug dealer indicted on crimes related to an April incident
College Station ISD to host job fair