Search continues for missing 6-year-old Calvert boy

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -The search for 6-year-old Legend Mourning continues after law enforcement says his biological mother, Johnell Hickman 29, took the boy from a home in Calvert Friday night.

On behalf of the Calvert Police Department, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory because officials say this case did not meet the specific qualifications for an Amber Alert.

Authorities released pictures and descriptions of Hickman and Mourning including the vehicle Hickman was last seen in. Investigators found the vehicle abandoned Saturday morning in Washington County.

Executive Director, Chuck Fleeger says the boy is believed to be in serious danger and the high priority of finding Mourning remains that same.

