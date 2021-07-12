Advertisement

Snook man sentenced 20 years for sexual assault outside Bryan business

Justin Batten, 21
Justin Batten, 21(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Snook man who was accused of sexually assaulting a survivor in the back of a local shopping center has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Justin Batten, 21, was arrested June 3, 2019 and charged with aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse. According to police reports, the survivor was working at the Subway sandwich shop at the Kroger Shopping Center located at the intersection of Highway 6 and Boonville Road. As they was closing the store, the survivor accidentally locked themselves outside of the back door. The employee called the owner to come let them back in so they could get their bike lock key.

While the survivor waited, they sat in the alleyway behind the business.

The survivor told police that a white man with long blond hair came from behind the dumpster, put them in a chokehold and told them not to scream. Batten then sexually assaulted the survivor and fled the scene.

Bryan police obtained surveillance footage from surrounding businesses and was able to identify the man as Justin Batten. Police also recovered clothing matching what the attacker wore. Ultimately, DNA evidence obtained from the attacker matched that taken from the survivor following a medical exam.

