Suspected drug dealer indicted on crimes related to an April incident

TYBIAZ THOMPSON
TYBIAZ THOMPSON(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer has been indicted on crimes related to an April incident at an apartment complex on Sandy Road in Bryan.

Bryan police were checking out the complex’s parking lot when they found Tybiaz Thompson, 29, in his car. Police say Thompson got out of his car and started to walk away.

During this time, an anonymous call came in saying Thompson was selling drugs and that there were drugs inside of his car. Authorities searched the vehicle and found a digital scale, about 70 ecstasy pills, and 14 grams of marijuana.

Thompson was charged with manufacture and delivery among other charges related to the incident.

