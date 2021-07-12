Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Dr. Eun Eoh of Travis County.

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT
A former class favorite and Homecoming Queen for A&M Consolidated High School, Dr. Eoh is an independent anesthesiologist, who believes that growing up in the Brazos Valley was a driving force behind her decision to pursue a career in helping others and paying it forward.

We salute this week’s First Responder Dr. Eun Eoh.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

