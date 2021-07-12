Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Elevates Sydney Carter

Sydney Carter
Sydney Carter(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair elevated Sydney Carter to player development/assistant recruiting coordinator on Monday.

“Sydney Carter is making the transition from student-athlete, to professional athlete to video coordinator and now assistant,” Blair said. “She is learning the ropes of every position that we have here at Texas A&M. She has excelled at every step in her career, and has done everything that our players aspire to do. Sydney has the ability to teach, relate to young people, has organizational skills and an unmatched work ethic that will make her a great addition to our very diverse staff.”

Last season, Carter served on the staff as video coordinator, helping the Aggies to their first ever Southeastern Conference Regular Season Championship and a trip to the Sweet 16. In her new role, she will oversee video interns while utilizing her collegiate and professional playing experience to develop the skills of the Aggie roster. The National Champion will also assist in recruiting efforts.

“I am elated to be staying within this organization and elevating in responsibility and role,” Carter said. “I am truly living the dream of playing here at A&M, winning championships and coming back to pay it forward. I am so eager to continue to learn and grow within our program, while helping to prepare our team for other aspects of life as well!”

Carter lettered for the Aggies from 2008-2012. During her time in Aggieland, she helped lead her team to the 2011 National Championship and 2010 Big 12 Tournament Championship. The three-time team captain was a defensive anchor for the A&M defense, earning a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team in 2011 and 2012. Additionally, Carter took home the team’s Miss Defense Award three times (2010, 2011, 2012), and won the squad’s coveted Miss Aggie Award after her senior season.The DeSoto, Texas, native ranks 10th all-time at A&M in steals (206), tied for 10th in assists (388) and 18th in points (1,176). Carter was selected 27th overall in the WNBA draft to the Chicago Sky, and enjoyed a four-year career in the WNBA.During Carter’s seven-year international career, she played in countries such as Latvia and Israel. The Aggie was a three-time Latvian/Estonian Champion (2014, 2016, 2017), and also added an Eastern European League Championship in 2016.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Former Rudder Ranger Hunter Dobbins goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Boston
Former Rudder Ranger Hunter Dobbins goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Boston
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft
Franklin 7-year-old takes home nationals gold medal
Franklin 7-year-old takes home nationals gold medal
Aggie pitchers Saenz, Miller go back to back in the MLB Draft
Aggie pitchers Saenz, Miller go back to back in the MLB Draft
Distin, Young Claim NACAC U23 Titles
Distin, Young Claim NACAC U23 Titles