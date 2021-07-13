Advertisement

Aggie pitcher Jozwiak picked in 13th round of MLB Draft

Aggie pitcher Chandler Jozwiak celebrates after throwing a strikeout against Georgia.
Aggie pitcher Chandler Jozwiak celebrates after throwing a strikeout against Georgia.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M pitcher Chandler Jozwiak was selected in the 13th round (389th overall pick) by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday morning.

Joswiak was a four-year letter winner at Brenham High School and named to the TSWA Class 5A All-State Second Team as a senior in 2017.

Last year for the Aggies, Joswiak appeared in 28 games, throwing 79 strikeouts in 62 innings of action. He had a 3.48 ERA. For his career at A&M, Jozwiak made 78 appearances (2 as a pinch-runner) and threw 216 strikeouts in 180 innings. He had a 10-9 record with 9 saves and a 4.10 ERA

Jozwiak is the 4th Aggie to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft. Dustin Saenz (4th round), Bryce Miller (4th round), and Will Frizzell (8th round) were all taken Monday on day 2 of the MLB Draft.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Justin Batten, 21, of Snook pled guilty and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of...
Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Kayla Oldham
Huntsville mother indicted on several charges related to driving high with unsecured children in car
Matthew Jarrett
College Station man who led authorities on multi-county high-speed pursuit faces new charge
TYBIAZ THOMPSON
Suspected drug dealer indicted on crimes related to an April incident

Latest News

Aggies Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu compete at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
Gittens, Mu Named to The Bowerman Finalist List
Fisher on 2021 preseason watch list for The Dodd Trophy
Texas Longhorn's pitcher Kolby Kubichek
Former Bryan Viking Kolby Kubichek selected in 18th round of MLB Draft by Mets
Former Rudder Ranger Hunter Dobbins goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Boston
Former Rudder Ranger Hunter Dobbins goes in 8th round of MLB Draft to Boston