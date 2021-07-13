Aggie pitcher Jozwiak picked in 13th round of MLB Draft

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M pitcher Chandler Jozwiak was selected in the 13th round (389th overall pick) by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday morning.

Joswiak was a four-year letter winner at Brenham High School and named to the TSWA Class 5A All-State Second Team as a senior in 2017.

Last year for the Aggies, Joswiak appeared in 28 games, throwing 79 strikeouts in 62 innings of action. He had a 3.48 ERA. For his career at A&M, Jozwiak made 78 appearances (2 as a pinch-runner) and threw 216 strikeouts in 180 innings. He had a 10-9 record with 9 saves and a 4.10 ERA

Jozwiak is the 4th Aggie to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft. Dustin Saenz (4th round), Bryce Miller (4th round), and Will Frizzell (8th round) were all taken Monday on day 2 of the MLB Draft.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.