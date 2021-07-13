Advertisement

Bryan Aces nearly trump field at USSSA Elite U-13 World Series

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aces, a 13 and under baseball team based out of Bryan, qualified for the USSSA Elite World Series Baseball Tournament earlier this summer and this past weekend finished third out of 32 teams.

The Aces beat and eliminated the top-ranked team in the country, the Texas Rippers 6-5 in the quarterfinals to advance to the USSSA Final Four.

The two teams that the Aces lost to at the Spacecoast Complex in Vera, Florida, eventually played for the USSSA U-13 Elite 32 National Championship.

