Bryan ISD host first ever Power Camps

More than 1,000 students from grades first through ninth have signed up to enhance their learning.
Ivy Roberts is teaching incoming 6th graders about potential and kinetic energy.
Ivy Roberts is teaching incoming 6th graders about potential and kinetic energy.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is working to help students get back on the learning track after COVID-19 created obstacles during the 2020-2021 school year.

Power Camps will be held for the next two weeks for students in grades first through ninth.

More than 1,000 students have signed up for the camps that will cover subjects like science, math, reading and writing. The goal is to help students with unfinished learning and to prepare them for their incoming grade level.

