Bryan ISD host first ever Power Camps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is working to help students get back on the learning track after COVID-19 created obstacles during the 2020-2021 school year.

Power Camps will be held for the next two weeks for students in grades first through ninth.

More than 1,000 students have signed up for the camps that will cover subjects like science, math, reading and writing. The goal is to help students with unfinished learning and to prepare them for their incoming grade level.

