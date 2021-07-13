Advertisement

City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park

Signage posted at John Crompton Park in College Station.
Signage posted at John Crompton Park in College Station.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is warning John Crompton Park-goers of a potentially dangerous visitor.

An alligator was sighted on Sunday near the pond at the park. The city says proper authorities have been called to safely remove the animal likely brought in with all the rain the last few weeks.

“We’ve got contact and the paperwork to get a certified nuisance control officer and we do go ahead and stress the fact that these are professionals in what they do to come out to the pond and properly relocate the animal,” said Steve Wright Director of Parks and Recreation.

Until then, the city is urging anyone that sees the alligator to stay away. An announcement will be made when the reptile is removed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Justin Batten, 21, of Snook pled guilty and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of...
Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Kayla Oldham
Huntsville mother indicted on several charges related to driving high with unsecured children in car
Matthew Jarrett
College Station man who led authorities on multi-county high-speed pursuit faces new charge
TYBIAZ THOMPSON
Suspected drug dealer indicted on crimes related to an April incident

Latest News

Focus - July 13, 2021
Democratic state representatives can’t be arrested... as long as they stay out of Texas
Ivy Roberts is teaching incoming 6th graders about potential and kinetic energy.
Bryan ISD host first ever Power Camps
It happened in the northbound lanes between Huntsville and New Waverly in Walker County.
Firefighters rescue driver of car pinned under semi on I-45
Focus - July 13, 2021
Focus - July 13, 2021