College Station City Council could ask voters to move city elections from even to odd-numbered years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council could ask voters to move municipal elections from even-numbered to odd-numbered years by placing the issue on the November ballot.

That issue will go back in front of council during their next meeting on July 22. If it were to make it onto the ballot and voters passed it, city elections would no longer align with national and statewide races.

“We went from every year to even-numbered years back in 2018,” City of College Station Secretary Tanya Smith said. “Now, we’re having another charter amendment to try to change it to odd-numbered years.”

City Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha is among those who are against the amendment. She says as a College Station resident that turnout is significantly smaller in elections held in odd-numbered years, pointing to the fact over 32,000 people voted in her race in 2020. In 2019, only about 6,200 people voted.

“I’m very concerned that if elections are seated only in odd-numbered years, you’re going to have a very small number of voters moving our democracy forward,“ Cunha said. “I think we get much better representation of the city when we get a much better turnout at the polling booths.”

Cunha says she doesn’t buy into the argument that moving elections to odd-numbered years is more likely to attract those who are most passionate and informed regarding local politics to the polls.

“Is it your business what someone bases their vote on?” Cunha said. “You get one vote, and you can use it however you like, and it is a private matter. You shouldn’t have to defend to someone else how you used your vote.”

Those who are for it, like Councilman Bob Brick, say all the focus on the larger, more partisan races overshadow local issues when they share the same ballot.

“So much of it is about Democrat or Republican or their party, as opposed to what the actual issues are,” Brick said. “In local politics, we like to be able to discuss the issue itself.”

Brick also says the striking difference in turnout is due to the result of a lack of interest in and awareness of local elections, which he believes supports his view of moving them to a year where they can get heightened exposure. He says he hopes that will boost turnout in odd-numbered years.

“Putting it in an odd year lets our issues be more highlighted, more recognizable, and more discussed, and perhaps more thoughtfully evaluated,” Brick said.

Brick says the biggest aspect of this he supports is leaving it up to the city’s voters to decide. Cunha supports that too, but she says this year is the wrong one to ask the question.

“If you want to ask this question of the voters, ask it of all the voters when you know that they’re going to be at the ballot,” Cunha said. “Ask it in an even-numbered year. Then I think it’s a fair representation of the will of the community. You’re asking in a year that the data suggests will have a very small turnout, and that’s the problem that I have deciding it in this election.”

