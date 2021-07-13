Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
On Monday, Justin Batten, 21, of Snook pled guilty and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of...
Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan
Matthew Jarrett
College Station man who led authorities on multi-county high-speed pursuit faces new charge
Kayla Oldham
Huntsville mother indicted on several charges related to driving high with unsecured children in car
TYBIAZ THOMPSON
Suspected drug dealer indicted on crimes related to an April incident

Latest News

FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS...
Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space
Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin