Doctors say children should get COVID-19 vaccine now, before school starts next month

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for children, takes times to take effect.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - School districts start fall classes in just a few weeks, and doctors say now is the time to get your student vaccinated.

Parents we talked to Tuesday are hoping to get back to as normal a school year as possible.

“They’re excited. They’re excited to start a new year mask free. Back to normal hopefully as much as possible,” said Rustyn Teague, a College Station mother.

Two of her four kids start school next month. Children 12 and up are currently eligible for the PFizer vaccine.

Teague and other parents wonder when the age restrictions will be lowered for the vaccine.

“As more people are being exposed to it [the vaccine] and we’re finding more about it, I’d be open to it for sure,” said Teague.

Doctors are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine, stating that it’s the best form of protection against COVID-19.

“The vaccine is available and I would encourage everyone who’s eligible to get the vaccine. This is by far the best tool that we have,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority.

Sullivan expects younger students like Teague’s kids will be able to get vaccinated in months.

“There was hope that that could be done by the school year. It doesn’t look like that’s going to be quite done so from what I’ve heard it might be early calendar year 2022. But we might be surprised. It may come even sooner,” Sullivan said.

“COVID-19 is definitely still a part of our community,” said Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White Regional President.

“From a personal standpoint, my 19-year-old will be returning to college in a month and she’s going to get her vaccine shot today... Anywhere you can get it, please go get the vaccine,” said Jennings.

“We definitely want things to get back to normal. But are at the same time, we’re still taking precautions and washing hands and trying to encourage [the kids] not to touch things,” said Teague.

Bryan and College Station schools start on Aug. 17. Texas A&M University starts their fall semester Aug. 30.

