Evening storms through sunset; another round possible tomorrow, too

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Strong summer storms are rolling north into the early evening hours on an active sea breeze boundary. Activity capable of wind gusts 30-50mph, instances of small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be possible -- moving south to north -- through 6pm to 7pm. As daytime heat is lost, any lingering activity is expected to fade into the early evening hours, settling between 8pm and 9pm at the latest. Another chance for a repeat performance Wednesday-- although the coverage may not be as widespread -- by very late afternoon to the early evening hours. Otherwise, low 90s, a bit of a breeze, and less haze in the sky is in place for the middle of the week.

A weak weather system will try to dip into Texas Thursday and Friday. At the same time, a slug of deeper tropical moisture is expected to swivel into Southeast Texas Friday. Those factors combined should once again increase the coverage of afternoon rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. That higher moisture value in the atmosphere will likely bring a few tropical downpours that could create gusty wind and localized, brief flooding to close out the week. Same time that moisture arrives, another plume of Saharan dust slides north out of the Gulf. Hazy skies make things look dull again by Friday and Saturday before leaving our atmosphere for the second half of the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Rain ends by 8-9pm. Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon and early evening rain / storms. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon/early evening rain and storms. High: 90. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

