Firefighters rescue driver of car pinned under semi on I-45

It happened in the northbound lanes between Huntsville and New Waverly in Walker County.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a car that slid underneath a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon on I-45 suffered serious injuries, according to first responders on the scene. It happened in the northbound lanes between Huntsville and New Waverly in Walker County.

The following update was provided to KBTX by the New Waverly Fire Department:

“New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS crews were dispatched to reports of a serious accident in the northbound lanes of I-45 Tuesday afternoon. The first New Waverly crews arrived shortly before 1:30 pm, reporting that a driver of a Honda Civic was trapped underneath an 18 wheeler. Witnesses reported seeing the car leave the roadway, then veer sharply back across the main lanes and under a passing 18 Wheeler. The vehicle lodged under the trailer and was dragged for several hundred yards as the driver of the truck brought it to a stop.

The lone occupant of the car, an older male, was pinned behind the wheel and appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries. New Waverly Firefighters deployed rescue airbags and hydraulic rescue tools to lift the truck’s trailer high enough to access the passenger compartment. They were able to free the driver in about 15 minutes, while Walker County EMS crews worked to stabilize and ready him for transport. A PHI Medical Helicopter was summoned to the scene, landing on the freeway and the victim was transferred to the helicopter and was airlifted off the scene just before 2 pm.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are conducting the crash investigation and at 3:30 pm, freeway traffic was backed up for several miles as Tow Operators worked to clear the freeway.”

