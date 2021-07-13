Advertisement

Firefighters rescue driver, two children from flooded ditch in Walker County

Firefighters from Huntsville and the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash and when they arrived they found one of the children on top of the SUV.
Firefighters from Huntsville and the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the...
Firefighters from Huntsville and the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash and when they arrived they found one of the children on top of the SUV.(Images submitted by: Crabb's Prairie VFD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County rescued a driver and two children from a flooded ditch Monday morning along Highway 30 near the San Jacinto River.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. when an SUV hydroplaned and went off the roadway and into the ditch.

Firefighters from Huntsville and the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash and when they arrived they found one of the children on top of the SUV. They were able to safely get all three occupants out of the submerged vehicle.

Nobody had any serious injuries, according to first responders.

