FM 2000 to close in Caldwell for construction Wednesday

(KFVS)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Wednesday, July 14, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close FM 2000 in Caldwell. The road is about 2.5 miles north of SH 21.

The closure will only last a day, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

This work is part of the $2.6 million Hazard Elimination and Safety work of FM 2000.

TxDOT says drivers should plan for extra travel time through this area or find another route.

