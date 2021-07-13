Advertisement

Former Bryan Viking Kolby Kubichek selected in 18th round of MLB Draft by Mets

Texas Longhorn's pitcher Kolby Kubichek
Texas Longhorn's pitcher Kolby Kubichek(Texas Athletics)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Former Bryan Viking and current Texas Longhorn Kolby Kubichek was selected in the 18th round (532nd overall pick) by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon.

Kubichek lettered in each of his four seasons at Bryan High School under head coach James Dillard. He played shortstop and right field in addition to pitching.

For Texas this past season, the right-handed pitcher pitched 51.1 innings and threw 41 strikeouts with a 3.86 ERA. For Kubichek’s career with the Longhorns, the redshirt Sophomore has pitched in 79 innings, throwing 64 strikeouts with a 4.33 ERA.

