Former Bryan Viking Kolby Kubichek selected in 18th round of MLB Draft by Mets

DENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Former Bryan Viking and current Texas Longhorn Kolby Kubichek was selected in the 18th round (532nd overall pick) by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon.

Congrats to former Viking @kolbykoob on being drafted by the @Mets in the 18th round of the @MLBDraft . Big time honor for a great young man and a great family. — Bryan HS Baseball (@_VikingBaseball) July 13, 2021

Kubichek lettered in each of his four seasons at Bryan High School under head coach James Dillard. He played shortstop and right field in addition to pitching.

For Texas this past season, the right-handed pitcher pitched 51.1 innings and threw 41 strikeouts with a 3.86 ERA. For Kubichek’s career with the Longhorns, the redshirt Sophomore has pitched in 79 innings, throwing 64 strikeouts with a 4.33 ERA.

