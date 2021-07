COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the area of Woodcreek Drive between the Highway 6 Feeder Road and Amberwood Court has been closed down due to a gas leak in the area.

College Station fire crews are also in the area waiting for the gas to be turned off, according to police.

CSPD says everyone should avoid the area.

