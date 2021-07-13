Advertisement

Hazy skies in store through a much quieter Tuesday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
After a day of heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday that dropped as much as 4″ to 8″ of rain in portions of Robertson, Leon, and Madison Counties, a much quieter Tuesday is in store with only an isolated chance for rain. We’re waking up cooler this morning thanks to the rain-cooled air that kicked off the work week, but plenty of peeks of sunshine through the day will have afternoon highs headed for the low 90s. A few showers/rumbles will be possible by late afternoon/evening as the sea breeze advances inland, but better chances for picking up on any isolated activity sit the farther south you travel. Hazy skies are back Tuesday as a plume of Saharan Dust continues to filter through the Lone Star State. A few of these fine particles of dust can drift down to the surface; those with severe allergies or sensitive respiratory concerns will want to remain indoors or keep activities on the light side.

Not much in the rain department Wednesday but a brief, weak area of unsettled weather may wedge into Texas for the back half of the week, helping to bring up rain potential to a 30% chance again Thursday and Friday. Next plume of Saharan dust crawls out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, bringing a thick haze back to our summer skies Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon/early evening rain and storms. Hazy. High: 92. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. High: 92. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

