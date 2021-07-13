Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Monday from a Snook man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman outside her place of employment in June 2019.

Justin Batten, 21, was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for the charge of sexual assault. He was also sentenced to 18 years in prison for the offense of aggravated kidnapping.

The following release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

“In the early morning hours of June 3, 2019, Bryan Police responded to the Kroger Shopping Center located at the intersection of Highway 6 and Boonville Road in response to a reported sexual assault. The survivor, an 18-year-old employee of a sandwich shop, was closing the store for the night. As she was closing and getting ready to ride her bike home, she accidentally locked herself outside of the back door. She called her boss and asked her boss to let her in to retrieve the key to her bike lock. While waiting for her boss, she sat on the curb in the alleyway behind the shopping center and called a friend.

“Justin Batten is the reason that we can never tell our children that they don’t have to be afraid of the dark. He came out of the night and violently attacked a young woman who was doing nothing but working hard and minding her own business. He is exactly where he needs to be, in prison.”

Shortly thereafter, the employee reported that a white man with long blond hair came out from behind the dumpster shared by the stores in the shopping center. Believing that the man was an employee of one of the stores, she did not take notice of him. She reported that the next thing she knew, the man came up behind her, placed her in a chokehold, told her not to scream, and forced her behind the dumpster.

The defendant then sexually assaulted the woman and fled the scene. Her boss arrived shortly thereafter.

Bryan Police obtained surveillance footage from the surrounding businesses. The manager of one of the businesses was able to identify the man as Justin Batten, a recently hired employee. The surveillance footage from this business showed the defendant clocking out of work approximately thirty minutes prior to the attack. The defendant then drove his vehicle to a nearby movie theater, where he hid his vehicle and snuck back to the area behind the sandwich shop. The defendant then laid in wait behind the dumpster in the alleyway.

The rest of the surveillance video confirmed the survivor’s account of the defendant grabbing her and forcing her behind the dumpster. After reviewing the video, the police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home. Police recovered clothing matching the one worn by the attacker in the surveillance video. Ultimately, DNA evidence obtained from the defendant matched that taken from the survivor following a medical exam.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department with assistance from the Baylor Scott and White Forensic Team and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab. First Assistant District Attorney Brian Baker and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue prosecuted the case for the State of Texas with the assistance of Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa Carter and Investigator Michael Johse.

