RECAP: Rainy, stormy Monday across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A messy start to the new week across the Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms rumbled as early as sunrise Monday and kept up through a better part of the afternoon. Multiple flood advisories were issued for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, and Brazos Counties after a quick 1″ to 3″ fell at the start of the rain event, followed by several more inches in some locations.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for east Burleson and south / central Brazos Counties around 1 pm. Brief quarter size hail and wind gusts upwards of 60mph were possible in the Snook area late in the noon hour. A short tornado warning was issued for southern Walker County just after 1pm. Radar indicated rotation was noted over mainly rural Walker County before becoming less of an issue after 10 to 15 minutes. Still, that storm has enough punch to create a “wet microburst” in the Elkins Lake subdivision of south Huntsville. Minor damage and a few snapped pine trees were the results of that potent storm.

@KBTXShel Some serious straight line wind in Huntsville. Microburst? pic.twitter.com/sewP578XxE — Jeremy Glenn (@jeremy_glenn) July 12, 2021

Heavy rain was the main concern throughout the day; the tenth day this month that rain was reported in or near Easterwood Aiport. With the addition of Monday’s 1.02″ of rain at the airport, Bryan-College Station has now collected 3.14″ of rain in July. That amounts to 159% of the expected rainfall in a typical July for the Brazos Valley. For perspective, since Easterwood Airport became the official reporting site in 1952:

2021 is the 6th wettest start to a July in the past 69 years

2021 is the wettest start to a July since 2006 (15 years)

In just 12 days, 2021 is the 18th wettest July as a whole in the past 69 years

Rainfall totals from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley Monday:

Location Rainfall Total Easterwood Airport 1.02″ Coulter Field 0.37″ Cameron 0.88″ Leona 1.76″ Crockett 2.60″ Madisonville 1.70″ Huntsville 1.74″ Navasota 0.70″ Anderson 0.73″ Conroe 0.58″ Coldspring 0.63″ Bellville 0.04″ Caldwell 0.17″ Bremond 4.63″ Kurten 1.00″ West Bryan (Leonard Road) 1.00″ South Bryan (Barak Drive) 0.60″ Carlos 0.72″ Stoneham 0.75″ Navasota River Crossing at Hwy 79 4.43″ North Zulch 1.67″ South Lake Limestone 0.60″ South College Station (Lick Creek Park) 1.35″ Snook 1.17″

Have a rainfall total or storm damage you want to report. Email weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.