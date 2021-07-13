Advertisement

RECAP: Rainy, stormy Monday across the Brazos Valley

4″ to 8″ of rain is estimated to have fallen across parts of Robertson, Leon, and Madison Counties
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Monday, July 12th, 2021
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Monday, July 12th, 2021(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A messy start to the new week across the Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms rumbled as early as sunrise Monday and kept up through a better part of the afternoon. Multiple flood advisories were issued for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, and Brazos Counties after a quick 1″ to 3″ fell at the start of the rain event, followed by several more inches in some locations.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for east Burleson and south / central Brazos Counties around 1 pm. Brief quarter size hail and wind gusts upwards of 60mph were possible in the Snook area late in the noon hour. A short tornado warning was issued for southern Walker County just after 1pm. Radar indicated rotation was noted over mainly rural Walker County before becoming less of an issue after 10 to 15 minutes. Still, that storm has enough punch to create a “wet microburst” in the Elkins Lake subdivision of south Huntsville. Minor damage and a few snapped pine trees were the results of that potent storm.

Heavy rain was the main concern throughout the day; the tenth day this month that rain was reported in or near Easterwood Aiport. With the addition of Monday’s 1.02″ of rain at the airport, Bryan-College Station has now collected 3.14″ of rain in July. That amounts to 159% of the expected rainfall in a typical July for the Brazos Valley. For perspective, since Easterwood Airport became the official reporting site in 1952:

  • 2021 is the 6th wettest start to a July in the past 69 years
  • 2021 is the wettest start to a July since 2006 (15 years)
  • In just 12 days, 2021 is the 18th wettest July as a whole in the past 69 years

Rainfall totals from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley Monday:

LocationRainfall Total
Easterwood Airport1.02″
Coulter Field0.37″
Cameron0.88″
Leona1.76″
Crockett2.60″
Madisonville1.70″
Huntsville1.74″
Navasota0.70″
Anderson0.73″
Conroe0.58″
Coldspring0.63″
Bellville0.04″
Caldwell0.17″
Bremond4.63″
Kurten1.00″
West Bryan (Leonard Road)1.00″
South Bryan (Barak Drive)0.60″
Carlos0.72″
Stoneham0.75″
Navasota River Crossing at Hwy 794.43″
North Zulch1.67″
South Lake Limestone0.60″
South College Station (Lick Creek Park)1.35″
Snook1.17″

Have a rainfall total or storm damage you want to report. Email weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT says the work is part of projects aimed at improving both highways.
Traffic alert: Expect delays and detours on these two Brazos County highways beginning Monday
Spice World Market opened Sunday to the public at 1381 Old Arrington Road near William D Fitch...
New grocery store opens in College Station
Black Wolf CDL Training Center in Bryan says they won't ask for personal information or money...
A Bryan business warns of new scam
A 24-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated...
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in Bryan
An approaching cold front looks to bring rain and storms to portions of Texas
North Texas front brings a rain & storm potential Sunday night

Latest News

Texas Democrats said they are urging Congress again to pass federal voting laws, acknowledging...
Texas Democrats promise to stay out of Texas until after special legislative session ends Aug. 6
Firefighters from Huntsville and the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the...
Firefighters rescue driver, two children from flooded ditch in Walker County
On Monday, Justin Batten, 21, of Snook pled guilty and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of...
Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/12
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/12