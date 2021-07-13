Rep. Raney: Texas Dems neglecting responsibilities by leaving state during special session

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Representative John Raney (R-District 14) says he feels Texas Democrats who left the state to block progress on new voting legislation are neglecting their responsibilities as elected leaders by doing so.

Despite this being the second time state Democrats have made this move to prevent the body from reaching quorum on the issue, Raney says he still sees a path forward to get something done on new election laws.

”There’s always a path forward,” Raney said. “The question is, you came to offer an amendment on the floor, and how can you have it accepted if you’re not here? So I think that in order to try to make changes in that legislation, you have to be present and accounted for.”

Raney says he’s ready to go to work Tuesday, although he’s unsure how that’s going to work considering the circumstances.

“I do think there has been some compromise from the previous SB 7,” Raney said. “For instance, I think they didn’t talk at all about ‘Souls to the Polls’ as some people call it, so we’re not talking about any problem with people riding or transportation provided by a church or any other group to get to a polling place, and I think that’s important. I’m not opposed to that at all.”

Raney says most of the legislation the body works on isn’t steeped in partisan politics like this issue. For that reason, he says he doesn’t think the deepening rift on voting laws will affect the ability of the two sides to work together moving forward, but he doesn’t know for sure.

“Most issues are regional. It’s east Texas versus west Texas when we’re talking about water. It’s urban versus rural on some issues. It’s ag versus industrial sometimes. But most of the time, we’re working for the good of the people I believe,” Raney said.

