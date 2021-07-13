Treat of the Day: Caldwell CEO named to Automotive News 40 under 40 list

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Automotive Partners CEO Zach Hester was recently named to the Automotive News 40 under 40 list.

The program recognizes aspiring talent at new dealerships across the nation.

Hester has served in various roles before becoming CEO of Caldwell Automotive Partners in August 2020.

He says he started selling motorcycles when he was just 17-years-old.

