Another round of strong summer storms possible Wednesday afternoon

After strong summer storms shoved their way into the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon, another chance for similar activity arrives through the second half of the day Wednesday. The day starts off on the quiet side with less haze in the forecast ahead of temperatures climbing into the low 90s by the aftenroon. As the sea breeze advances inland, daytime heating will have the potential to spark more strong storms where lightning, pockets of heavy rainfall, and gusty winds will need to be monitored. Generally the farther south you travel, the better chance there is at tapping into some of the rain and storm activity, but whatever activity is found on PinPoint Radar looks to dissipate around/shortly after sunset.

A weak weather system will try to dip into Texas Thursday and Friday. At the same time, a slug of deeper tropical moisture is expected to swivel into Southeast Texas Friday. Those factors combined should once again increase the coverage of afternoon rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. That higher moisture value in the atmosphere will likely bring a few tropical downpours that could create gusty wind and localized, brief flooding to close out the week. Same time that moisture arrives, another plume of Saharan dust slides north out of the Gulf. Hazy skies make things look dull again by Friday and Saturday before leaving our atmosphere for the second half of the weekend.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon and early evening rain / storms (40% chance for southern counties). High: 91. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon/early evening rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

