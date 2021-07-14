City of Bryan officials discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2022 at workshop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Officials with the city of Bryan made their Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposals to the mayor and councilmembers on Tuesday. As most municipalities look to rebound from 2020 and the impacts of the pandemic, city staff say they see signs of recovery. Full recovery hasn’t been made, but city leaders say we’re in a good spot.

A full budget was not announced during Tuesday’s workshop sessions, but early indicators say it will be around $420 million.

Eric Zaragoza, Environmental Services Operations Manager for the city, made a presentation to the city council. He says he doesn’t see the need for any rate increases for his department. Zaragoza says despite the challenging year, the environmental services department had some big accomplishments.

“Obviously, the biggest one is the reduction of rates. We recommended and reduced our solid waste residential rates from $14.09 to $13.50 a month. This was the first year that we have done that rate. We also opened up a new, used oil and tire recycling center, which is located at 1111 Waco street at the Republic works municipal center,” said Zaragoza.

Zaragoza says both residential and commercial rates held steady for the year.

“We’re looking at $8.6 million proposed revenues, which is about a $13,000 difference there from the previous year. Residential rates and commercial rates are holding pretty steady,” said Zaragoza. “In using our forecasting also taking into account a reduction in rates as of right now, we really don’t see a need to have or alter that rate that we currently have.”

William Smith, CFO for the city of Bryan, says businesses are showing signs of recovery. He says the city of Bryan is seeing a nearly $2 million increase in sales tax revenue.

“As you know, property tax and sales tax make up over 50% of the revenues to the general fund, and so I wanted to talk a little bit about our fiscal year of 2021 sales tax revenues, how they compare to 2020, and also a little bit about how they compare to 2019, which was pre-pandemic,” said Smith. “Sales tax is really an indicator of consumer confidence. Are people going out? Are they spending money? Are they going to restaurants? Are they buying things that maybe are not necessities anymore?”

“We expected the recovery to start sometime at the end or middle to end of spring of 21, and it really started right after the Christmas season. That’s really good news for the general fund and for the city of Bryan,” said Smith. We’re almost $2 million over budget for sales tax. Property tax is going to come in right on what we budgeted or expected.”

A final budget will go before the city council on August 10

To view the budget workshop click here.

