Advertisement

Fisher, Green and Leal to Represent Texas A&M Football at 2021 SEC Media Days

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football’s junior pair of Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal join head coach Jimbo Fisher to represent the Maroon & White at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 21 at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, announced Wednesday by the league office.

Green, an offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, earned consensus All-American honors a season ago. The versatile road grader anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts while also rushing for 205.1 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack led the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Leal, a defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, the Aggies earned a victory in the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl over No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, AP and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. Texas A&M wrapped up the season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

Most Read

Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
Signage posted at John Crompton Park in College Station.
City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park
On Monday, Justin Batten, 21, of Snook pled guilty and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of...
Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan
It happened in the northbound lanes between Huntsville and New Waverly in Walker County.
Firefighters rescue driver of car pinned under semi on I-45
Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them if necessary

Latest News

Former Bryan Viking Kolby Kubichek selected in 18th round of MLB Draft by Mets
Former Bryan Viking Kolby Kubichek selected in 18th round of MLB Draft by Mets
Aggie pitcher Jozwiak picked in 13th round of MLB Draft
Aggie pitcher Jozwiak picked in 13th round of MLB Draft
Gittens, Mu Named to The Bowerman Finalist List
Gittens, Mu Named to The Bowerman Finalist List
Fisher on 2021 preseason watch list for The Dodd Trophy
Fisher on 2021 preseason watch list for The Dodd Trophy
Bryan Aces nearly trump field at USSSA Elite U-13 World Series
Bryan Aces nearly trump field at USSSA Elite U-13 World Series