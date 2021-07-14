Advertisement

Mays Business School announces 75,000 square-foot expansion

The project should be completed in the summer of 2024
Mays Business Education Complex
Mays Business Education Complex(Texas A&M University)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has announced that it will be expanding the Mays School of Business by adding a state-of-the-art Business Education Complex.

The complex will begin construction during the Fall of 2022 and will be located in the westward expansion of the campus. The new complex will be three stories high and will hold many departments in the Mays School Of Business.

The Business Education Complex will feature a grand atrium, rooftop garden, a broadcast studio and more.

The project is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.

