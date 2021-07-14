Mays Business School announces 75,000 square-foot expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has announced that it will be expanding the Mays School of Business by adding a state-of-the-art Business Education Complex.

A new, state-of-the-art expansion of Mays Business School is coming to West Campus! Construction of the 75,000... Posted by Texas A&M University on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The complex will begin construction during the Fall of 2022 and will be located in the westward expansion of the campus. The new complex will be three stories high and will hold many departments in the Mays School Of Business.

The Business Education Complex will feature a grand atrium, rooftop garden, a broadcast studio and more.

The project is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.