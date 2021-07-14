Advertisement

Official Attendee Listing Announced for 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions

By Southeastern Conference
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeastern Conference today announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, July 19-22 in Hoover, Ala.

The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

SEC Network will have 46 hours of original programming surrounding the 2021 SEC Kickoff, the most in the network’s history.

2021 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

