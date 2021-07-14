Advertisement

Search for missing Leon County man yields no evidence related to disappearance

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search on Saturday and were assisted by other agencies and law enforcement
The Leon County Sheriff's Office coordinated a search effort on Saturday for Matthew Jason Halley, 41.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the disappearance of Matthew Jason Halley, who was has been missing since June 26. On Saturday, July 10 the sheriff’s office coordinated a search in an effort to find Halley or evidence related to his disappearance.

Investigators were able to determine that the area off the 16000 block of FM 911 near Flynn was a more accurate location for the place that Halley was last. The sheriff’s office says Halley was last seen on or about June 25.

Representatives from the Bryan Fire Department, Search Dog Network, Rocky Creek VFD, Meyersville VFD, Washington County EMS, Leon County Emergency Management, and the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley all assisted in the search. Using a ground search team, K9 resources, ATV’s, a drone and helicopter, searchers were able to cover hundreds of acres in the area.

Unfortunately the search yielded no evidence related to Halley’s disappearance, or Halley himself.

Halley, 41, is 5′ 11″, about 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Halley, law enforcement says not to approach him. Anyone with information or knows of Halley’s location should contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

#MissingPerson 41 year old Matthew Halley has been missing since June 26, 2021. The Leon County Sheriff's Office is...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

