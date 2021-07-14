Somerville police implementing weapon-mounted cameras in hopes to be more transparent

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department is working to be more transparent as it relates to officers deploying their service weapons. Weapon-mounted cameras are used in nine law enforcement agencies statewide with the Somerville Police Department being the first in central Texas.

The Somerville Police Department held a press conference Wednesday at the Somerville Senior Center to display the new weapon-mounted cameras. Viridian Weapon Technologies based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is the designer of the technology they call FACT Duty® Weapon-Mounted Camera (WMC®). Officials with Viridian say these cameras provide a different perspective than body cameras worn by police departments across the country.

The technology includes a 1080P HD camera and audio, instant-on capabilities that activate the camera upon deployment from a holster, and over three hours of recording space.

Somerville Police Chief, Jake Sullivan says the department wants to be as transparent as possible should a shooting occur with one of their officers.

“It’s a challenging time in law enforcement,” said Sullivan. “And police leadership should make every effort to be transparent with the communities in which they serve. Should the Somerville Police Department experience an officer-involved shooting, I want to make every effort to be transparent to the citizens of Somerville.”

