Storms rattle some through early evening; tropical moisture boosts chances Friday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Another day, more rumbles and passing heavy rain moving south to north through the Brazos Valley. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, wind gusts 25-40mph+ will all be part of this scattered activity that could linger as long as 7-8pm. Once the sun goes down, rain chance will fizzle and we settle in for a quiet Brazos Valley night. More of the same tomorrow? Certainly possible. Late day to early evening is the window again -- although the coverage may stay further south than the past few afternoons. Afternoon is toasty & sweaty as we wait on that potential rain-cooled air -- heat index values run near 100° in the shade.

A messy tropical wave will move north through the Western Gulf of Mexico Thursday, swishing a slew of moisture into the area Friday. This will keep the rain chance going for another day, and could increase the coverage as well. While all of us will not get in on the rain, where it does fall will likely be heavy. Localized 1″+ totals are not ruled out considering the juicy nature of the air in place. Weekend keeps up with these daily areas of rain on the 20% to 30% vibe. A quick cloud of Saharan Dust is expected to swing through the Brazos Valley, creating a very hazy, dull, gray sky Saturday -- knocking the air quality down a touch as well.

Wednesday Night: Rain ends by 7-8pm. Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon/early evening rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain / storms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

