Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested two suspected meth dealers after the individuals fled from an officer and hid in a home.

At around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday an officer was patrolling the 500 block of West Carson Street. As soon as the officer began following a maroon Chrysler, the vehicle began speeding away from the police officer about double the speed limit, according to online documents.

While trying to escape the officer, the car turned into a residence on West Duncan Street.

Two men were inside the car, and as the passenger got out of the car, a lunch bag fell onto the ground. Both men left the car and went inside a home on West Carson Street, according to authorities.

Officials say additional officers arrived on the scene and checked the dropped lunch bag. Inside the bag, officers found 148.6 grams of crystal meth, two digital scales, and three baggies.

A resident of the home let police inside and told officers the two men had left using the side door; however, officers still conducted a search and found the two men, Joel De Leon, 32, and Phillip Ramirez, 39, hiding in the home’s crawl space, according to court documents.

The two men were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and evading detention/arrest.

The resident of the home was charged with hindering the apprehension of the men.

