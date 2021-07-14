Advertisement

Three arrested after BCSO find 9 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A deputy found nine pounds of marijuana, a gun and about $4,000 in the vehicle
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three men have been arrested after a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office found nine pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Peach Tree Road. The deputy developed probable cause to search the vehicle, in which nine pounds of marijuana, a gun and about $4,000 in cash were found.

Cooper Currie, 25, of Bryan, Cole Hudgins, 18, of Rockport and Pierson Cracraft, 20, of Boerne have all been charged with possession of marijuana.

Currie and Hudgins were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon

