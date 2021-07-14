Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in an apparent road rage incident, according to College Station police.

At around 2 a.m., police say two vehicles were driving southbound on Wellborn Road near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard when shots were fired from a white pickup truck occupied by two men. The driver and passenger in the victim’s vehicle were both shot, but police say they suffered suspected non-incapacitating injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect’s pickup truck was last seen in the area of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident should call College Station police at 979-764-3600. Anonymous calls can be made to Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident which began at the Wellborn Road and University Drive intersection. The shooting occurred as the suspect and victim vehicles traveled southbound on Wellborn near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.