Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in an apparent road rage incident, according to College Station police.

At around 2 a.m., police say two vehicles were driving southbound on Wellborn Road near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard when shots were fired from a white pickup truck occupied by two men. The driver and passenger in the victim’s vehicle were both shot, but police say they suffered suspected non-incapacitating injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect’s pickup truck was last seen in the area of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident should call College Station police at 979-764-3600. Anonymous calls can be made to Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

