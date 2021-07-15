Advertisement

2nd positive test for West Nile found in Brazos County

Health officials say all of Brazos County should be considered positive for West Nile Virus.
By Michael Oder and Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District says more mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the second time this year samples have tested positive for the virus in Brazos County. The first time was in June.

The positive mosquito trap was located in the 77845 zip code of College Station, according to the Health District. Health officials say all of Brazos County should be considered positive for West Nile Virus. They urge everyone to protect themselves and reduce exposure to mosquitoes.

“West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death,” said the Health District in a press release Thursday.

Health officials encourage everyone to follow the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.

  • DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.
  • Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
  • Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
  • All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

