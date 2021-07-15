Another day, another chance for afternoon summer storms

Waking up to temperatures in the muggy 70s this morning with a few isolated spots of passing rain on the radar. Like Wednesday, most of the morning should sit on the drier side, with plenty of peeks of sun helping afternoon highs head for the low 90s with feels-like temperatures close to the triple digits. Daytime heating will once again spark additional rain and storms as the sea breeze moves inland Thursday afternoon, and while it won’t be for everyone, best to keep the rain gear handy when it comes to afternoon drive time. Any activity found looks to dissipate with the loss of the daytime heat after the sun goes down.

Another batch of tropical moisture is headed for Southeast Texas Friday which will once again allow the rain and storm activity to stick with us to wrap up the work week. A few heavier downpours may try to drop a quick inch of rain before the weekend arrives, ahead of more isolated chances for afternoon showers on Saturday and Sunday. While a break from the Saharan Dust is expected Thursday, another plume is slated to move in for the first half of the weekend, bringing back the hazy skies and may potentially cause a few issues for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon/early evening rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain / storms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.